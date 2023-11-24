Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Spring Lake Park

Built in 1978, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,696 square feet and features wood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, finished lower level, deck and two-car attached garage. Listed by Steve Smith, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 763-999-0757.

Minneapolis

Built in 1909, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Audubon Park neighborhood has 1,663 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement, deck, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Jennifer Tillges-Dahly, LaBelle Real Estate Group, 651-442-5662.

Lino Lakes

Built in 1952, this three-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 937 square feet and features hardwood floors under the carpet; newer roof, siding and windows; partially finished basement; deck; one-car attached garage and an additional slab where a barn once stood. Listed by Travis Frederick, Exp Realty, 763-219-6983.