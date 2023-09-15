Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Golden Valley

Built in 1964, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,872 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, six-panel doors, lower-level primary suite, finished basement, deck and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Nate Plasch, Exp Realty, 612-703-2610.

St. Paul

Built in 1909, this four-bedroom, three-bath house located in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood has 1,768 square feet and features leaded glass windows, hardwood floors and built-ins, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, porch, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Joan Schoenoff, Lakes Area Realty-Hudson, 651-587-9435.

Ham Lake

Built in 1986, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,461 square feet and features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, front and rear porches, deck and a two-car attached garage on a 1-acre lot. Listed by Kristie Bernard, Keller Williams Realty Integrity Northwest, 763-220-5322.