Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Coon Rapids

Built in 1955, this three-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 950 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new furnace, central air conditioning, electrical panel, driveway and sidewalk and roof on storage shed. Listed by Mike Hamerski, National Realty Guild, 612-298-1020.

St. Paul

Built in 1921, this two-bedroom, two-bath house in the Como neighborhood has 1,494 square feet and features a fireplace, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Elise Tagg, Keller Williams Premier Realty St. Croix Valley, 612-759-0993.

Red Wing

Built in 1974, this three-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 2,394 square feet and features a fireplace, open stairwell, eat-in kitchen, full finished walkout basement, deck and patio on a cul-de-sac lot. Listed by Julia Bohmbach, 952-239-7511, and Andrea Jensen, 651-380-5448, Edina Realty.







