Buffalo

Built in 1974, this four-bedroom, two-bath home has 1,840 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper and lower levels, fireplace, new furnace, air conditioner and water heater, full finished basement, deck, shed with attached playhouse and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Harlan Kartak, Edina Realty, 763-501-5555.

St. Paul

Built in 1927, this four-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Battle Creek-Highwood neighborhood has 1,940 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Melissa Hale, Coldwell Banker Realty, 702-468-8849.

Oak Park Heights

Built in 1979, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,536 square feet and features laminate flooring, kitchen island, crawl space basement, partially-fenced yard, deck, storage shed, paved sport court with basketball hoop and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Mike Vizenor, Re/Max Professionals, 651-206-8460.