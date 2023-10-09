Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Crystal

Built in 1950, this three-bedroom, one-bath house has 2,011 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom with built-ins, hardwood floors, formal dining room, a full but partially finished walkout basement, screened porch, patio, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Jean Bain, 612-802-5905, and Thomas Bain, 612-701-5379, Coldwell Banker Realty.

St. Paul

Built in 1953, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Greater East Side neighborhood has 1,451 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, three-season porch, full finished basement, deck and one-car detached garage. Listed by Daniel Desrochers, Exp Realty, 612-544-4773.

New Brighton

Built in 1960, this two-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 1,536 square feet and features hardwood floors, formal dining room, three-season porch, full basement, newer mechanicals and two-car attached garage. Listed by Kyle Anderson, Exp Realty, 651-329-3698.