Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Brooklyn Center

Built in 1958, this three-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 1,438 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, finished basement, patio, fenced yard, two-car detached garage and storage shed. Listed by Ashley Trulson, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 763-290-8003.

Columbia Heights

Built in 1923, this four-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,464 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, sun room, unfinished basement, deck, patio, partially fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Muffy Babcock Lokowich, Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes, 612-237-0767.

Minneapolis

Built in 1915, this five-bedroom, one-bath house located in the Hawthorne neighborhood has 1,821 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, refinished hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, partially finished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Chris Bjorling, Rize Realty, 612-314-5563.