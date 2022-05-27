Chaska

Built in 2004, this two-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,152 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, newer stainless-steel kitchen appliances, breakfast bar, full basement, covered porch and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Tonia Detweiler, eXp Realty, 763-402-2358.

Minneapolis

Built in 1914, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood has 2,063 square feet and features hardwood floors, full partially finished basement, porch, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Benjamin Amundson, Keller Williams Integrity Realty-Minneapolis Lakes, 612-293-5705.

West St. Paul

Built in 1960, this three-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 1,574 square feet and features refinished hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with new appliances, finished basement, deck, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Kao Lee, Creative Results, 651-497-8308.