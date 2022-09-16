Brooklyn Park

Built in 1950, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,562 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper and main levels, central air conditioning, porch, full basement and a one-car attached garage. Listed by Hyder Jaweed, Res Realty, 612-501-1276.

Minneapolis

Built in 1911, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Howe neighborhood has 1,495 square feet and features two bedrooms and a bath on the upper level, original hardwood floors and millwork, formal dining room, full basement, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Bryan Cox, True Neighbor Realty, 612-532-7637.

West St. Paul

Built in 1905, this three-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,204 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, porch, unfinished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Kale Hassan, Re/Max Results, 651-484-8800.