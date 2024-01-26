Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Columbia Heights

Built in 1914, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 808 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, updated bath, new kitchen flooring, backsplash and countertop, unfinished basement, maintenance-free deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Joel White, LaBelle Real Estate Group, 651-334-4580.

St. Paul

Built in 1908, this five-bedroom, two-bath house in the Thomas-Dale (Frogtown) neighborhood has 1,262 square feet and features two bedrooms and bath on the upper level, walk-up attic, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, porch, full unfinished basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Donald Shaughnessy, Northstar Real Estate Associates, 612-867-9895.

South St. Paul

Built in 1940, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,202 square feet and features hardwood and tile floors, patio, full unfinished basement and partially fenced yard. Listed by Michael Olsen, Keller Williams Premier Realty East Suburban, 651-209-8444.



