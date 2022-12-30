Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Coon Rapids

Built in 1955, this two-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 1,059 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, informal dining room, basement, in-ground pool, shed, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Ryan Sabas, Re/Max Results, 763-218-7569.

St. Paul

Built in 1910, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Summit-University neighborhood has 1,070 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, full partially finished basement, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Riley Schatz, Schatz Real Estate Group, 952-380-7094.

Newport

Built in 1960, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,416 square feet and features tile floors, informal dining room, partially finished walkout basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Mary Lee, Creative Results, 651-808-2560.