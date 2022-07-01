Norwood Young America

Built in 1970, this three-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 1,776 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, sun porch, walk-in pantry, newer furnace and air conditioner, full partially finished basement, deck, storage shed and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Mark Kottke, Re/Max Experience, 612-382-4510.

St. Paul

Built in 1948, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Greater East Side neighborhood has 1,275 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, updated eat-in kitchen, full partially finished basement, fenced yard and a deck with arbor atop the attached garage. Listed by Mickey Ojard, 612-205-7676, and Ed Gleason, 612-347-8000, Edina Realty.

Oakdale

Built in 1942, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,226 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, galley kitchen, full partially finished walkout basement, deck and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Dan Birdsall, Realty Group, 651-248-0612.