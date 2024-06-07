Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Columbia Heights

Built in 1925, this two-bedroom, one-bath rambler listed for $230,000 has 873 square feet and features two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full basement, patio, fenced yard and two-car heated detached garage. Listed by Katie Ocampo, Re/Max Results, 612-619-3075.

St. Paul

Built in 1940, this three-bedroom, two-bath house listed for $236,000 and located in the North End neighborhood has 1,271 square feet and features hardwood floors, a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full basement, porch and one-car detached garage. Listed by Adam Kado, Keller Williams Integrity Realty, 651-359-6155.

Lauderdale

Built in 1928, this three-bedroom, two-bath rambler listed for $235,000 features three bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, sunroom, full unfinished basement, deck, and two-car detached garage. Listed by Brian Taurinskas, American Home Realty Co., 651-247-3867.