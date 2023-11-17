Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Anoka

Built in 1887, this three-bedroom, one-bath house listed for $215,000 has 1,211 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, newer air conditioner and furnace, formal dining room, porch, unfinished basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Nicole Goltz, Realty One Group Choice, 763-528-0953.

St. Paul

Built in 1909, this three-bedroom, two-bath house listed for $217,900 and located in the North End neighborhood has 1,333 square feet and features new flooring, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, updated bathrooms, full partially finished basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Garrett Matheson, IQ Realty, 218-428-8362.

Lauderdale

Built in 1915, this two-bedroom, two-bath house listed for $219,900 has 1,189 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, porch, unfinished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Mark Fearing, Coldwell Banker Realty, 763-226-7127.