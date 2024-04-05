Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Brooklyn Center

Built in 1948, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,292 square feet and features two rooms on the upper level, two main-level bedrooms, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full partially finished basement, two-car detached garage. Listed by Joel Friday, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 763-445-9760.

Minneapolis

Built in 1889, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Jordan neighborhood has 1,819 square feet and features hardwood floors, upper-level sunroom, porch, unfinished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Kyle White, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-636-2594.

St. Paul

Built in 1920, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Greater East Side neighborhood has 1,266 square feet and features hardwood floors, built-ins, front porch, full basement, deck and one-car detached garage. Listed by Francine Marsolek, NextHome Metro Real Estate Services, 651-797-4129.