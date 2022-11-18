Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Columbia Heights

Built in 1912, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,152 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, screened-in front porch, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, partial basement, patio, storage shed and one-car detached garage. Listed by Rochelle Spiess, TheMLSonline.com, 763-576-8286.

St. Paul

Built in 1899, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Summit-University neighborhood has 834 square feet and features bedrooms on the upper and main levels, porch and unfinished basement. Listed by Jacob Fahrendorff, eXp Realty, 612-417-1100.

River Falls Township, Wis.

Built in 1900, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,274 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, refinished wide-plank hardwood floors, high ceilings, original woodwork, patio, fenced yard and barn for storage or garage. Listed by Billie Jo Doornink, Century 21 Affiliated, 612-616-2771.