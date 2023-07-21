Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Orono

Built in 1910, this one-bedroom, one-bath house listed for $189,999 has 677 square feet and features a fireplace, new baseboard heat and electrical, hardwood floors, reserved parking spots in an adjacent municipal lot and views of Lake Minnetonka. Listed by Michael Moore, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 952-470-7600.

Minneapolis

Built in 1903, this two-bedroom, two-bath house in the McKinley neighborhood has 1,055 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, front and back porches, and an unfinished basement. Listed by Aaron Argent, Real Estate Masters, 763-452-3030.

St. Paul

Built in 1913, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the West Side neighborhood has 1,021 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, built-ins, front porch, full unfinished basement and a fenced yard. Listed by Michael Kootsikas, NorthStar Real Estate Associates, 612-834-2558.