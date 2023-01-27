Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Plymouth

Built in 1949, this one-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,824 square feet and represents a potential build opportunity in a private neighborhood with mature trees near Parkers Lake and the Luce Line Trail. Listed by Bre Berry, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-554-8711.

St. Paul

Built in 1922, this two-bedroom, one-bath rambler in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood has 1,102 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, eat-in kitchen with new countertops and backsplash, four-season porch, deck, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Scott Frank, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-532-5102.

Bayport

Built in 1880, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,320 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, maintenance-free siding, hardwood floors and woodwork, partial basement with plumbed toilet and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Sawyer Lubke, Home Solutions Realty, 715-937-0525.