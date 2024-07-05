Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis

Built in 1983, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Jordan neighborhood has 991 square feet and features a fireplace, new flooring, updated kitchen with granite countertops, partial basement and fenced yard. Listed by Steven Reinke, Real Estate Masters Ltd., 651-484-4818.

St. Paul

Built in 1909, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood has 1,610 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, butler pantry, full basement, porch, patio and fenced yard. Listed by Anthony Cardinal, Keller Williams Premier Realty, 763-232-3827.

South St. Paul

Built in 1925, this one-bedroom, one-bath house has 888 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom and two additional rooms, ceiling fans, unfinished basement and deck. Listed by Randi McDonald, Midwest Management Inc., doing business as Midwest Homes, 952-484-2773.