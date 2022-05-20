Orono

Built in 1910, this one-bedroom, one-bath house has 677 square feet and features redwood floors, eat-in kitchen, four-season porch, perennial gardens, outdoor fireplace and patio on a lot within walking distance of Lake Minnetonka. Listed by Cindy Carlson, 612-990-6444, and Fiana Carlson, 612-702-2902, Edina Realty.

St. Paul

Built in 1876, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood has 1,270 square feet and features hardwood floors, high ceilings, updated kitchen, newer furnace, full unfinished basement and three-car detached garage. Listed by Caroline Dixon, Counselor Realty, 612-701-3216.

East Bethel

Built in 1946, this one-bedroom, one-bath house has 704 square feet and features hardwood floors, a deck, porch, fenced yard, two-car detached garage and a dock with deeded access to Coon Lake. Listed by Kevin Folkerts, Rocket Realty, 612-599-8993.