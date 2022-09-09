St. Louis Park

Built in 1937, this one-bedroom, one-bath house listed for $175,000 has 520 square feet and features a spacious front yard, making it a prime location for a teardown with easy access to Hwys. 7 and 100. There's a partial unfinished basement and parking pad on one side. Listed by Lynn VanOrsdale, 651-335-9842, and Olivia VanOrdsdale, 651-226-4791.

St. Paul

Built in 1909, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood and listed for $170,000 features hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, unfinished basement, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Kris Lindahl, Kris Lindahl Real Estate, 763-401-7653.

Stillwater

Built in 1902, this three-bedroom, two-bath house listed at $179,900 has 1,323 square feet and represents an opportunity to renovate on a lot close to the river bluff and downtown Stillwater with partial views of the new Hwy. 36 bridge. Listed by Mike Vizenor, Re/Max Results, 651-206-8460.