Richfield

Built in 1937, this two-bedroom, one-bath house listed at $165,000 has 796 square feet and is in need of repairs and remodeling. It features two bedrooms on the main level, an unfinished basement, porch and one-car detached garage. Listed by Randi McDonald, Midwest Management Inc., doing business as Midwest Homes, 952-484-2773.

Minneapolis

Built in 1900, this two-bedroom, one-bath house is located in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood and is listed for $169,900. It has two bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, finished basement, porch and fenced yard. Listed by Laurie Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-280-8889.

St. Paul

Built in 1921, this three-bedroom, one-bath house located in the North End neighborhood is listed for $169,900. It has 1,059 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, unfinished basement and fenced yard. Listed by Michael Olson, 612-384-7666, and Barbara Anderson, 612-384-9175, Coldwell Banker Realty.