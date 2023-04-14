Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Columbia Heights

Built in 1917, this two-bedroom, one-bath house listed for $164,900 has 1,064 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, sunroom, full basement, deck, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Cory and Jessica Rudnitski, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 763-755-1100.

Minneapolis

Built in 1941, this two-bedroom, two-bath house listed for $164,900 in the Folwell neighborhood has 1,312 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, full finished basement and a one-car attached garage. Listed by Jake Hlebain, Re/Max Results, 612-234-7185.

St. Paul

Built in 1898, this five-bedroom, one-bath house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood has 1,422 square feet and features hardwood floors, large kitchen and a full unfinished basement. Listed by Bryan Peltier, Edina Realty, 651-353-0388.