Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes scored a season-high 32 points on 15-of-17 shooting and No. 16 Indiana rebounded from a big loss with an 85-62 win over Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers bounced back from an 84-57 loss to now-No. 2 Iowa on Saturday by making 11 of 24 3-pointers, shooting 59% overall (33 of 56) and having 23 assists on the 33 baskets.

Sara Scalia scored 22 points and Sydney Parrish added 15, both knocking down five 3-pointers for Indiana (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten Conference).

Grace Grocholski scored 19 points to lead the Golden Gophers (13-4, 3-3). Mara Braun added 14 points and Amaya Battle had 13.

Holmes had 11 in the first quarter, including seven straight in a 10-0 run, that put Indiana on top 20-13. Battle's basket to open the second quarter pulled Minnesota within 23-20 but Scalia ended up taking over with three 3s and 14 points for a 47-29 lead at halftime. Scalia, who was 5-of-7 shooting, outscored the Golden Gophers by three in the second quarter.

Minnesota got within 12 early in the third but the Hosiers scored seven straight, capped by Holmes' three-point play. Indiana then closed with a 7-0 run and it was 85-62 entering the fourth.

Indiana is at Purdue on Sunday. Michigan State is at Minnesota on Saturday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball