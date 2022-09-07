It's that time of year again. The holidays are just around the corner, meaning many stores are already planning for gift shoppers.

With a growing majority of consumers now comfortable shopping in stores, how will this holiday shopping season compare to the last two years of the pandemic? Are people concerned about supply chain issues still or, with everyday prices high, will they be on the hunt for deals and less expensive items?

The Star Tribune plans to run a series of stories on holiday shopping including a preview of holiday trends, how worker shortages are impacting retailers this season and more.

We appreciate you sharing your story. We are gathering these responses for the purposes of our reporting, and hearing about your plans will help us focus our coverage. If you would like a Star Tribune reporter to reach out to you directly, please include your contact information in the form below.