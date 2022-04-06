A North Dakota farmer jailed in Ukraine has been moved to a new facility away from the capital city of Kyiv, Sen. John Hoeven said.

Hoeven told KX News that Kurt Groszhans was moved to Lviv. Groszhans, of Ashley, has been jailed since November on charges that he plotted to assassinate Ukraine's then-agriculture minister, Roman Leschenko.

Groszhans' family has said the charges are false and aimed at silencing his claims of corruption in Ukraine. He is among a handful of Americans jailed in Ukraine or Russia whose paths home have been complicated by the war.

"He's still in Ukraine. But we have been able now to move him to a safer place. And, as we talked about earlier, our ultimate objective is to get him out of the country. So this is a really important step, moving him to Lviv, a safer location," Hoeven said.

Leschenko resigned as agriculture minister in March.

Groszhans, 50, decided in 2017 to move to Ukraine, where his ancestors are from. His family said he invested a large sum of money to get a farming operation up and running. After connecting with Leshchenko, then a law professor, Groszhans named him director of his company.

The pair's relationship soured and Groszhans alleged in a lawsuit and an internet post that Leshchenko embezzled money from him. Leshchenko declined to comment to the AP, but has denied the embezzlement claims in interviews with the Ukrainian media and has insisted that the men had agreed that Leshchenko's company would run the farming business.