YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — D'Moi Hodge tied his season high with 31 points as Cleveland State beat Youngstown State 86-80 in overtime on Sunday.

Hodge hit a 3 with 14 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and scored eight of the Vikings' 11 points in extra period.

Deante Johnson had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland State (10-3, 6-0 Horizon League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Deshon Parker added 14 points and eight assists. Tre Gomillion had six rebounds.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes scored a career-high 21 points for the Penguins (9-7, 3-3). Dwayne Cohill added 19 points. Tevin Olison had 15 points and seven rebounds.

