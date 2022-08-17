Defenseman Winny Brodt-Brown, who played for the Minnesota Whitecaps from 2004-11 and again from 2017-22, has retired, the Premier Hockey Federation team announced on Tuesday.

Brodt-Brown, 44, was the first winner of the Minnesota Ms. Hockey Award in 1996 at Roseville High School and later played for the Gophers and was on U.S. teams who earned silver medals at the 2000 and 2001 IIHF Women's World Championships.

As a Whitecap, she played on teams that won three Western Women's Hockey League titles (2009-11) and one National Women's Hockey League title or Isobel Cup (2019). She also was the team captain three of the past four seasons.

Eleven-time champion

Defending champion Leigh Klasse won her 11th MGA Women's Amateur Senior Championship, shooting a closing 81 for a 12-over 160 total at Hastings Golf Club.

Jacqueline Santopietro finished two shots back.

Klasse, of Cumberland, Wis., was the low amateur in the Land O'Lakes Legends Classic in Prior Lake last weekend.

Etc.