Defenseman Winny Brodt-Brown, who played for the Minnesota Whitecaps from 2004-11 and again from 2017-22, has retired, the Premier Hockey Federation team announced on Tuesday.
Brodt-Brown, 44, was the first winner of the Minnesota Ms. Hockey Award in 1996 at Roseville High School and later played for the Gophers and was on U.S. teams who earned silver medals at the 2000 and 2001 IIHF Women's World Championships.
As a Whitecap, she played on teams that won three Western Women's Hockey League titles (2009-11) and one National Women's Hockey League title or Isobel Cup (2019). She also was the team captain three of the past four seasons.
Eleven-time champion
Defending champion Leigh Klasse won her 11th MGA Women's Amateur Senior Championship, shooting a closing 81 for a 12-over 160 total at Hastings Golf Club.
Jacqueline Santopietro finished two shots back.
Klasse, of Cumberland, Wis., was the low amateur in the Land O'Lakes Legends Classic in Prior Lake last weekend.
Etc.
- Lynx guards Kayla McBride and Aerial Powers are among 28 players expected to attend the USA Basketball women's national team training camp from Sept. 6-12 in Las Vegas. Lynx coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve is the head coach of the team. The FIBA World Cup is set for Sept. 22-Oct. 1 in Sydney, Australia.
- Six MIAC football players earned preseason All-America honors from D3football.com. St. John's senior defensive tackle Michael Wozniak was named to the first team while Johnnies tight end Alex Larson, Bethel offensive guard Travis Sinclair and safety Nate Farm were named to the second team, and Augsburg wide receiver Dominic Smith and Gustavus linebacker Carson Dekam to the third team.
- Gopher alumna Sarah Potomak was named to the Canadian national team for IIHF Women's World Championship from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark.
- St. John's University athletic director Bob Alpers will coach the men's golf team again. Alpers relinquished the position he held for 28 years in 2021 to focus on his duties as AD.
- Alisha Samuel was named the St. Catherine cross-country and track and field coach. She held the same positions at William Jewell College, and also coached those men's teams, the past four seasons.