Hmong American Farmers Association's land

A highway expansion project that had was going to take some of the Hmong American Farmers Association's land is no longer a threat, thanks to language in the bonding bill passed by the Legislature. Farmers there are happy but say they're also facing a MnDOT road project that is taking land for right-of-way purposes.