A 71-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision at a busy Minneapolis intersection, and the other motorist abandoned the SUV he was driving and ran from the scene, officials said Monday.

The crash occurred about 4:25 p.m. Friday at E. Franklin and S. Nicollet avenues, according to a police incident report.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the driver who died as Annette Monique Smith, of Maple Plain. Smith died about six hours later at HCMC.

The other motorist "was last seen running eastbound" on Franklin Avenue, said the police report, which identified him as Lamar K. Davis, 26, of Minneapolis.

As of late Monday afternoon, police had yet to describe the circumstances leading up to the crash. However, a Metro Transit bus driver said on social media she saw the two vehicles collide after the SUV driver ran the light.