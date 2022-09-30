Sunday's game against the Saints will be the Vikings' third regular-season game in London, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be their third different stadium.
The Vikings also played the first NFL game outside of the U.S. — a preseason game in London in 1983. They've also played preseason games in Sweden, Germany and Japan.
The Vikings are 2-0 in regular-season games and 4-0 in preseason games outside of the U.S.
Regular season games
- Sept. 29, 2013: London (Wembley Stadium): Vikings 34, Pittsburgh 27
- Oct. 29, 2017: London (Twickenham Stadium): Vikings 33, Cleveland 16
Preseason games
- August 6, 1983: London (Wembley): Vikings 28, St. Louis Cardinals 10
- August 15, 1988: Goteborg, Sweden: Vikings 28, Chicago 21
- August 7, 1993: Berlin: Vikings 20, Buffalo 6
- August 7, 1994: Tokyo: Vikings 17, Kansas City 9