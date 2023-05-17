ROCHESTER – A piece of local history is coming back to this community.

After eight years, the first phase of a project to reinstall a Seth Thomas Clock Company-built clock tower more than a century old is underway. City officials, firefighters and volunteers on Tuesday celebrated a groundbreaking for the 50-foot structure, which is set to be built over the next few years near the downtown Rochester fire station off Broadway Avenue S and Sixth Street, only a block away from where it was erected in 1898.

"In this instance, people have really taken to heart the importance of the clock tower, the bell and have just stuck with it through all these years," Mayor Kim Norton said.

City officials paid for the tower to be built, but it was Rochester residents who paid for the clock. It displayed the time in four directions and was installed in 1899.

The tower was a prominent landmark and helped call the city's initial fire station to action in emergencies. It stood until 1930, when officials tore it down to make way for Rochester's expansion.

The clock faces and original bell sat in storage for decades until then-Fire Chief Orville Mertz found it in in the 1970s. Since then, the clock has gone up at First Bank in downtown and later at the Mayo Civic Center, before it was taken down once again in 2015 as the civic center underwent renovations.

Local historian Alan Calavano identified the initial clock tower site. He donated $100,000 in 2015 as a matching grant to restore it, but died the following year. Friends and volunteers took up the cause since then, raising about $340,000 to put in a foundation, and plaza for the tower, as well as space for community pavers.

That work didn't start until this year due to delays in getting construction materials caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now volunteers say another $500,000 is needed to complete the tower, which will be finished after a a community fundraiser brings in the money.

"We've been chasing that carrot at the end of the stick," said Ken Allsen, a friend of Calavano's and historian who has worked to secure the site. "So now we've got to just get caught up and get this thing built."

Once built, the clock tower will use the same mechanical parts that were in place in 1899. It will take up the corner of Sixth and Broadway and will also include a monument to area firefighters and first responders.

Bari Amadio, the executor of Calavado's estate and part of Bring Back the Clock Tower, the nonprofit set up to fund the project, said the tower was Calavado's dying wish as one of Rochester's most ardent historians. The clock tower once was a gateway to the heart of Rochester. Volunteers hope it will be once more.

"Unless you understand and appreciate the past, you can't chart your future," Amadio said.