Introduction: The Timberwolves hired executive Tim Connelly away from Denver to be their President of Basketball Operations for a reported 5 years and $40 million plus an ownership stake in the team. It's a big-time move, but it's not without risk. While Connelly has a track record of building a team primarily through the draft, the Nuggets haven't even played for a championship let alone won a title in recent years.

8:00: The Star Tribune's Jeff Day joins host Michael Rand for an examination of his story on the inner workings of the Gophers volleyball program.

32:00: The Twins won again, and the vibe in the clubhouse is positively giddy.

