Job growth slowed in Minnesota last month, as it did in the U.S. as a whole, amid the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state added 4,300 jobs in August, compared to 17,100 jobs in July, a figure that was revised upward by 2,600 jobs, according to data released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

In addition, Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked down one-tenth of percent to 3.8% as more people found jobs.

Job growth has been uneven during the pandemic, swinging quite a bit from month to month. With the recent increase in coronavirus cases, some businesses such as airlines have seen new travel booking begin to slow and cancellations increase.

The strongest job gains last month came from manufacturing with 2,300 jobs, leisure and hospitality with 2,000 jobs, and trade, transportation and utilities with 1,500 jobs.

That was offset by losses in government, which was down 1,900 jobs, education and health services, which lost 1,200 jobs, and information, which declined by 600 jobs.

"It's great to see continued job growth, especially after the strong month we had in July," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. "As fall begins we will re-double our efforts to highlight the extraordinary opportunities that exist in our economy now – and work directly with businesses and job seekers to accelerate hiring."

Minnesota has now regained nearly 66% of the 416,300 jobs it lost last year in the first months of the pandemic.

The U.S. economy saw just 235,000 jobs added in August, a disappointing figure after roughly a million jobs were added in each of the two previous months. And the national unemployment rate came in at 5.2% last month.