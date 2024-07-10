Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Police at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport have reopened the highway entrances to the airport's main terminal after officers cleared a report of a suspicious item at the airport.

Jeff Lea, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said the airport halted road entrances along Hwy. 5 a little after 5:30 p.m. and reopened them about 45 minutes later.

Airport officials cleared the north end of the terminal where the package was found and they blocked any traffic nearby "in case it was something serious," Lea said.