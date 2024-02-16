"Dear Mama and Papa. January chill lasted a week, February only two days. My sled is rusty. The ice on our lake is not well. This winter is odd and I am verklempt. Please send money."

I just brushed the cobwebs off my favorite parka, but odds are I can walk around in a jacket next week with highs in the 40s. In fact, multiple waves of Pacific warmth should mean 40s into late February. Once we melt our recent snow cover (much of it may be gone by the middle of next week) temperatures can go even higher, with a shot at 50 the end of February.

Wednesday night's snowburst may have been an aberration. No more snow is in sight looking out two weeks, but a little rain is possible next Tuesday. El Niño is slowly weakening, but most weather/climate models keep us milder than average into May.

Will every winter going forward be this crazy? Probably not. But we will probably see more weirdly mild, slushy winters than bitter, polar-vortex winters in years to come. I hope I'm wrong.