Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A high-speed crash in St. Paul set off fireworks inside a car and ignited a fire that killed the driver, police said Monday.

The car left the road shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Avenue and Howard Street, struck a tree and a light pole, according to police.

"The vehicle then caught on fire," a police statement read. "The vehicle contained an amount of fireworks, which began to explode and made it difficult for anyone to help the driver."

Police said that excessive speed is believed to have played a role in the crash.

The driver's identity has yet to be released. No one else was in the car.



