The high school volleyball rankings shook up a bit between the first release and the second, and there's another chance to stir them up just ahead.

Wayzata (2-0) remains No. 1 in the rankings released this week by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. Lakeville North's victory over Champlin Park, then No. 2, on Aug. 24 led to Lakeville North's elevation to No. 2. Champlin Park (1-1) fell to third. East Ridge remained No. 4.

Just ahead: No. 2 Lakeville North (3-0) at No. 4 East Ridge (2-1) on Wednesday night. East Ridge's loss was to Champlin Park on Aug. 29.

Tuesday highlights

* Kacie Claessens knocked a kill past the Chaska blockers to give visiting Shakopee a five-set victory, 26-24, 18-25, 23-25, 25-16, 18-16. The Sabers led 14-11 in the fifth set with the serve for match point. After the Hawks rallied to tie the score 14-14, the two teams traded points until Claessens provided the winning hit on her eighth kill of the match.

Needing to win the fourth set, the Sabers (2-0) scored nine straight points to take a 10-1 lead. The Hawks (0-4) got to within four points three times, but the Sabers finished with the final three points to force the fifth set.

* Kaia Rolfsrud led the Sabers with 16 kills and Kyrah Clark had 11. Ramsey Johnston led the Hawks with 21 kills.

Fifth-ranked Rogers rallied to defeat host Buffalo 25-20, 25-20, 25-20. The Bison (1-2) jumped out to a 14-9 lead in the third set, but Ella Mauer recorded six straight service points to give the Royals (2-1) a two-point lead.

State rankings

By the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association

Class 4A

1. Wayzata; 2. Lakeville North; 3. Champlin Park; 4. East Ridge; 5. Rogers; 6. New Prague; 7. Eagan; 8. St. Michael-Albertville; 9. Burnsville; 10. Maple Grove.

Class 3A

1. Marshall; 2. Northfield; 3. Detroit Lakes; 4. Kasson-Mantorville; 5. Alexandria; 6. Rocori; 7. Holy Angels; 8. Byron; 9. St. Peter; ​10. Grand Rapids.

Class 2A

1. Cannon Falls; 2. Pequot Lakes; 3. Belle Plaine; 4. Southwest Christian; 5. Caledonia; 6. Chatfield; 7. Rush City; 8. Annandale; 9. Sauk Centre; ​10. Albany.

Class 1A

1. Minneota; 2. Mabel-Canton; 3. Mayer Lutheran; 4. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 5. Bethlehem Academy; 6. Fillmore Central; 7. Canby; 8. BOLD; 9. Wabasso; ​10. Ada-Borup West.