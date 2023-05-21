St. Thomas Academy pulled ahead of Mankato East in the final event to win the Class 2A boys True Team track and field state championship Saturday at Stillwater High School.

The Cadets led with two events left — the 3,200-meter run and the 4x400 relay. The Cougars took a three-point lead on the Cadets by placing the second and third runners in the 3,200. The Cadets' two runners finished fifth and sixth.

In the final event, the Cadets' 4x400 relay ran next to the Cougars in the second heat. The Cadets finished second and the Cougars fifth, and the nine-point difference gave the Cadets a 561-555 victory. Stewartville took third with 486 points.

In True Team competition, each school enters two athletes in each individual event and one team in each relay, and all results count toward team standings.

The Cadets won two events: Savion Hart in the long jump and the 4x100 relay.

Mankato East's Aaron Stewart pulled off a sweep in the sprints, winning the 100, 200 and 400. Other multiple event winners included: Totino-Grace's Matthew Lindgren (800 and 1,600), Worthington's Abagotte Opiew (110 hurdles and triple jump) and Stewartville's Torasbjorn Lunaas (discus and shot put).

Rocori won the girls title with 589.5 points, Mankato East came in second with 551 and Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball third with 471. Two athletes won two events: Holy Angels' Ashley Fisher (100 and 200) and Rocori's Cecelia Woods (110 and 300 hurdles).

In the Class 1A meet, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted won the boys title with 561 points and Luverne won the girls title with 551. Sauk Centre came in second with 539 points and Maple River third with 518.5 in the boys meet. Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland took second in the girls meet with 510 points, and Chatfield finished third with 473.5. Maple River's Mason Schirmer won the 100, 200 and high jump.