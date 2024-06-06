Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The first starting gun has been fired here on a breezy, cloudy day at St. Michael-Albertville High School for the 2024 high school track and field state championships.

Maybe too breezy. Pole vault and high jump have moved indoors to the gym, out of the wind.

Thursday through Saturday, the top runners and field athletes in the state will compete, beginning with Class 3A preliminariess Thursday morning and Class 1A prelims Thursday afternoon. Friday will feature Class 2A prelims and Class 1A finals, followed by Class 2A finals and Class 3A finals on Saturday.

Thursday begins with the 3,200-meter run, the longest race of the meet. No prelims in this one, so we'll have champions soon.

Schedule

See it event by event.

. . .

Live results

Follow them event by event.

. . .

Tickets

Cost ranges from $8 to $13. Purchase at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

Streaming

By the Neighborhood Sports Network (subscription required). Link to the streams here.