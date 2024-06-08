Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required





The Star Tribune's Cassidy Hettesheimer and David La Vaque will lead you through the final day of the track and field state championships at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Check back often. Coverage of Thursday's Class 3A and 1A competition is here. Coverage of Friday's Class 2A and 1A competition is here.

. . .

It's a beautiful Saturday morning to crown some (more) track and field state champions at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Half of the Class 2A field events and both 3,200-meter races have found their winners, but the rest of the field events and the shorter races are still up for grabs.

We'll get started this morning with the finals for Class 2A, which ran its preliminaries Friday morning. We saw class record after class record fall in prelims Friday.

Class 3A competes in finals Saturday afternoon.

The morning rain has cleared, clouds are scarce and the first race is just minutes away.

Schedule

See it event by event.

. . .

Live results

Follow them event by event.

. . .

Tickets

Cost ranges from $8 to $13. Purchase at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

Streaming

By the Neighborhood Sports Network (subscription required). Link to the streams here.