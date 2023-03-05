Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Top-seeded Chaska held off a late rally from fourth-seeded Minnetonka for a 57-55 girls basketball victory Saturday in the semifinal round of Class 4A, Section 2. Alexis Schaefer blocked a layup attempt with 16.5 seconds left to preserve the win.

Kennedy Sanders made one of two free throws with 2:20 left to give the Hawks a six-point lead. She led the Hawks with 13 points but fouled out with 1:27 left.

Without Sanders, the Hawks turned the ball over three times and missed two free throws, but they also forced turnovers and caused the Skippers to miss shots.

Aaliyah Crump had a game-high 27 points for the Skippers.

In the other Class 4A, Section 2 semifinal, Annika Anderson scored 14 points to lead second-seeded Eden Prairie past visiting third-seeded Prior Lake 50-36.

In other section semifinals:

Class 3A, Section 4: Fifth-seeded Totino-Grace took an eight-point lead by halftime and cruised past top-seeded Mahtomedi 75-67. Chloe Nuss led the Eagles with 25 points and Maria Radabaugh and Ava Riegel had 18 each. Mya Wilson led the Zephyrs with 22 points. … Second-seeded Hill-Murray outscored third-seeded North St. Paul by 12 in the second half for a 60-49 victory. Elise Groppoli led the Pioneers with 30 points, and Kalli McGrane led the Polars with 11.

Class 3A, Section 6: Kendall McGee scored 23 points to help top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret's hold off fourth-seeded Delano 60-57. Olivia Olson had 18 points for the Red Knights. Ella Beeler led the Tigers with 18 points. … Second-seeded Holy Angels jumped out to a 14-point halftime lead on sixth-seeded Hutchinson and cruised to a 71-64 victory. Jenna Buer led the Stars with 28 points and Kiera O'Rourke had 22. Brynn Beffert led the Tigers with 25 points and Savannah Schlueter had 17.

Class 4A, Section 4: Top-seeded East Ridge took a big early lead and cruised past fourth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall 69-36. Isabell Sannah led the Raptors with 22 points, and Lilly Hahs led the Raiders with 25. … Lexi Karlen scored 17 points to lead third-seeded Stillwater past second-seeded White Bear Lake. Addison Post led the Bears with 14 points.

Boys basketball

Minneapolis North 86, St. Paul Johnson 72: The Class 2A, No. 6 Polars pulled away from the visiting Governors to win the Twin City Championship. The Governors were within three at halftime, but the deficit was 15 with 11:03 left. Larry Perkins led the Polars with 26 points, and Jay Tinsley led the Governors with 18.

Liberty Classical 69, Avail Academy 68: The Lions overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Valor. Trent Verbeek led the Lions with 39 points and Zachariah Schaap led the Valor with 35.