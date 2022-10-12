Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The soccer season has become the soccer postseason. Take a look at a few numbers the regular season generated, including the final rankings of the season by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.

3: Game-winning goals scored by junior forward Isaac Zelaya Velasquez in Willmar's final three boys' soccer games. He scored the lone goal in two 1-0 victories and scored twice in a 3-0 triumph. The Cardinals are ranked No. 4 in Class 2A.

9: Goals scored by Red Wing girls' soccer senior forward Sammi Chandler in a three-game span, all victories. She has 16 goals this season.

16: Victories by undefeated, untied Hill-Murray in boys' soccer. Hill-Murray is ranked first in Class 2A.

22: Assists by Hermantown senior midfielder Kade Kohanski in boys' soccer this season. He has nine goals.

78: Minute of the game when senior midfielder Nathan Kopecky scored, giving Rochester John Marshall a 2-1 victory over Austin on senior night in a Big 9 Conference boys' soccer game.

STATE RANKINGS

BOYS

By the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association

Class 3A

1. Stillwater; 2. Maple Grove; 3. Wayzata; 4. Woodbury; 5. Edina; 6. East Ridge; 7. Minnetonka; 8. Rochester Mayo; 9. Eastview; 10. Armstrong.

Class 2A

1. Hill-Murray; 2. Orono; 3. Columbia Heights; 4. Willmar; 5. Mound Westonka; 6. Bloomington Kennedy; 7. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 8. St. Cloud Apollo; 9. Worthington; 10. Holy Angels.

Class 1A

1. Holy Family; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. Minnehaha Academy; 4. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 5. St. Paul Academy; 6. Providence Academy; 7. Rochester Lourdes; 8. St. Cloud Cathedral; 9. Breck; 10. Winona Cotter.

GIRLS

Class 3A

1. Wayzata; 2. Rosemount; 3. Stillwater; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Andover; 6. Woodbury; 7. Blaine; 8. Centennial; 9. Chanhassen; 10. (tie) Champlin Park, Mound View and White Bear Lake.

Class 2A

1. Mahtomedi; 2. Holy Angels; 3. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Mankato East; 6. Totino-Grace; 7. St. Francis; 8. Alexandria; 9. Byron; 10. Cloquet-Carlton.

Class 1A

1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. Providence Academy; 3. Holy Family; 4. Breck; 5. St. Croix Lutheran; 6. Southwest Christian; 7. Rochester Lourdes; 8. Esko; 9. St. Anthony; 10. Spectrum.