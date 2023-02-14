Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

West Lutheran senior Josh Nelson has put himself in position to go out as a champion. Hill-Murray freshman Taylor Voigt is moving toward a title of her own.

Nelson sits in first place after posting a time of 35.82 seconds on his first run Tuesday in the boys Alpine skiing state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The second and final run will be Tuesday afternoon.

A pair of juniors are close behind Nelson. Cash Jaeger of Stillwater is second with a time of 36.13, and Jackson Reents of Stillwater is third at 36.46.

Voigt leads the girls field with a time of 38.27. Minnetonka junior Marisa Witte stands second in 38.77. Duluth East senior Veronica McHenry is third at 38.79.

The winners will become the first sports state champions of the winter season. Nordic skiers will compete Wednesday and Thursday.

Alpine boys first run

Josh Nelson, West Lutheran, 35.82 seconds

Cash Jaeger, Stillwater, 36.13

Jackson Reents, Hastings, 36.46

Ray Dressley, Cook County, 36.96

Henry Giles, St. Paul Academy, 37.18

JD Landstrom, Minnetonka, 37.37

Cy Oberholtzer, Cook County, 37.58

James Nida, Lakeville South, 37.90

Austin Mjanger, Hill-Murray, 38.28

Leo Demars, Mankato West, 38.36

Alpine girls first run

Taylor Voight, Hill-Murray, 38.27

Marisa Witte, Minnetonka, 38.77 seconds

Veronica McHenry, Duluth East, 38.79

Vivien Pihlstrom, Blake, 38.85

Ella Dols, St. Cloud Area, 38.94

Emily Gustafson, Mound Westonka, 39.00

Kate Reardon, Hill-Murray, 39.38

Annabel McCann, Prior Lake/Farmington, 39.84

Sonja Pendergast, Wayzata, 39.84

Elanore Robb, Woodbury, 39.87