BIWABIK, MINN. - Ely senior Zoe Devine and Tommy Simmonds of Prior Lake/New Prague had the fastest time in the classic pursuit race Thursday morning, the first race of final day of the Minnesota State High School League's Nordic ski meet at Giants Ridge.

Simmonds, a junior, finished in 13 minutes, 4 seconds and has a nearly 14-second advantage over Benon Brattebo of Eden Prairie going into the afternoon's boys freestyle pursuit race. Other finishers in the top five were Ben Lewis of Blaine, Andrew DeFor of Edina and Daniel McCollor of Wayzata.

Devine finished the route, which is just more than a 5K, in 15 minutes, 23.3 seconds and will lead off the afternoon's freestyle pursuit race. She finished in sixth place last year. Elk River/Zimmerman senior Hailee Zimpel is about two seconds behind Devine, followed by Greta Hansen of Math & Science, Lydia Kraker of Duluth East and Hanna Koch of St. Paul Highland Park.

Thursday's event was held on a bright, 6-degree day at the Iron Range recreation area.