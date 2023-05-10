Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The golf state tournament is a little more than a month away, so it's time to start thinking about end-of-the-year awards.

The Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf committee has released is initial watchlist for the top boy and girl high school senior golfers, the seventh annual awards.

The winners will be announced June 11 at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence. The two-day, three-class state tournament will begin June 13.

The 2022 winners were Simley's Isabella McCauley (girls) and Northfield's Nate Stevens (boys). McCauley is playing for the Gophers, and Stevens is at Notre Dame.

The watchlists:

Ms. Minnesota

Rose Baynes, Eden Prairie

Brooke Bee, Lake City

Emma Berge, Lake City

Hannah Boraas, Alexandria

Brooke Bothwell, Edina

Kate Burke, Edina

Morgan Eckman, Jordan

Alyssa Jensen, Albert Lea

Morgan Krieger, Pequot Lakes

Emma Lai, Eastview

Avery O'Donnell, Elk River

Izzy Olson, Brainerd

Grace Petzold, Providence Academy

Nicole Reineke, Chaska

Kathryn VanArragon, Blaine

Victoria Woytassek, Jordan

Mr. Minnesota

Josh Esterley, Chaska

Jacob Ferrin, Southwest Christian

Joe Kortan, Moorhead

Justin Luan, East Ridge

Owen Nielsen, Edina

Karson Patten, Cloquet

Evan Raiche, Lakeville North

Joseph Rohlwing, Eastview

Zach Rouleau, Farmington

Kyler Schwamb, Farmington

Braeden Sladek, Alexandria

Drew Teeter, Albert Lea

Tyler Wanous, Eastview

Cole Witherow, New Life Academy

Max Wolf, Hopkins

Arthur Ylitalo, Buffalo