2022 GIRLS' SOCCER ALL-METRO FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Katelyn Beulke, Mahtomedi, senior: She has the Zephyrs in the hunt for a second consecutive state title. The Class 2A Ms. Soccer Award winner has 28 goals with Wednesday's Class 3A tournament semifinals to come.

Izzy Engle, Edina, junior: "She has everything," an opposing coach said. "She plays at another level." Engle has led the Hornets back to the Class 3A tournament semifinals with 30 goals and 13 assists.

Taylor Heimerl, Rosemount, senior: Leads the Irish in goals (19) and assists (17) heading into Wednesday's Class 3A tournament semifinals. "She plays with tremendous pace and energy," an opposing coach said. "Dynamic finisher."

Paige Kalal, Champlin Park, senior: The Class 3A Ms. Soccer Award winner scored 17 goals and added 11 assists — almost a third of the Rebels' offensive production. Plays with poise and uses her strong leg to score from anywhere.

Berit Parten, Minnehaha Academy, junior: "She is the best player I saw this season," an opposing coach said. "We marked her all game and she still scored three goals. She is the real deal." Parten scored 41 goals.

Summer Seamans, Wayzata, senior: Controlled the midfield for a Wayzata team that entered the state tournament undefeated. Trojans coach Tony Peszneker called Seamans the "heart and soul of team. Excellent dribbling skills and can make the killer pass."

Kendall Stadden, Blaine, senior: The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year guided the Bengals to their first Northwest Suburban Conference title in more than 15 years. She scored 18 goals and added six assists. "She has broken school records for career goals, assists and points," Blaine coach Scott Zachmann said. "No player has ever been as impactful as Kendall."

DEFENDERS

Grace Bartlam, Rosemount, senior: The solid, fast and highly skilled defender is a big reason opponents have managed only five goals through 20 games this season.

Izabel Halunen, Woodbury, junior: Makes it difficult for teams to get anything behind her in the attack. Royals coach Pat Malicki called her "the organizer and inspired leader of our back line that started two ninth-graders."

Savanna Stockness, Mahtomedi, junior: The Zephyrs surrendered only two goals in their first 17 games when Stockness was on the field.

GOALKEEPER

Jordan Hecht, Rosemount, senior: Hecht has posted 16 shutouts this season. As one opposing coach simply stated, "She is insanely good."

Girls' All-Metro second team

Forwards/midfielders: Nora Chouanard, Orono, senior; Grace Estby, Wayzata, junior; Grace Fogarty, Chanhassen, senior; Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, freshman; Luka Johnson, Stillwater, senior; Reese Kloetzer, Sartell-St. Stephen, senior; Isabella Lone, Bloomington Kennedy, senior; Isabel McEwan, Minneapolis Washburn, junior; Sophia Peer, Mahtomedi, sophomore; Rilyn Rintoul, Rosemount, senior; Chloe Turner, Sartell-St. Stephen, senior.

Defenders: Paige Lienhard, Woodbury, senior; Kendall Quall, Maple Grove, senior; Lillian Rediger, Southwest Christian, senior; Sydney Sutherland, Blaine, junior.

Goalkeeper: Lauren McAlpine, Mounds View, senior; Chloe Sandness, Holy Angels, senior; Maddie Schultz, Minnetonka, senior.

How they were selected

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Players of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.