Hill-Murray and Minnetonka switched spots, again, at the top of the Class 2A girls hockey state rankings.

Hill-Murray returned to No. 1 in the rankings released this week by Let's Play Hockey, and Minnetonka, after losing to Edina 1-0 on Saturday, slipped back to No. 2.

A weekend challenge awaits the new No. 1. Hill-Murray has back-to-back games, Friday night at Simley and Saturday afternoon against No. 3 Andover at Polar Arena.

That game will be Andover's third big task of the week. The Huskies defeated then-No. 10 Maple Grove 2-1 on Tuesday and will play at Class 1A No. 1 Orono on Thursday.

Northfield, still undefeated, fell from No. 6 to No. 8 in Class 2A.

In the Class 1A rankings, Warroad fell from third to fifth after a 1-0 loss to Brainerd/Little Falls.

Girls hockey state rankings

By Let's Play Hockey

Class 2A

1. Hill-Murray (16-1-0); 2. Minnetonka (14-2-1); 3. Andover (10-2-3); 4. Edina (13-3-1); 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's (11-2-1); 6. Moorhead (14-2-1); 7. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (14-1-2); 8. Northfield (16-0-0); 9. Lakeville North (13-2-1); 10. Stillwater (11-5-0).

Class 1A

1. Orono (12-4-1); 2. Holy Angels (11-2-3); 3. Duluth Marshall (16-1-1); 4. Dodge County (14-2-0); 5. Warroad (11-5-0); 6. Proctor/Hermantown (9-6-1); 7. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian (11-5-1); 8. South St. Paul (11-7-0); 9. Crookston (13-5-1); 10. Breck (11-5-0).