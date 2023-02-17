Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Section finals Friday night will complete the fields for the girls hockey state tournaments, which begin Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. The tournaments will be seeded Saturday.

A look at the tournaments:

Class 1A quarterfinals will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday and continue through an evening session that starts at 6 p.m. Class 2A quarterfinals follow the same time schedule Thursday.

Back-to-back Class 1A semifinals will start at 11 a.m. Friday, and Class 2A semis will start at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Class 1A title game will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Class 2A final.

Ch. 45 will broadcast the semifinals and finals and will provide complimentary streamed coverage at prep45.com. Quarterfinals will be streamed for subscription holders by NSPN.TV.

Also watch for the Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year to be revealed Monday at startribune.com.

Class 2A qualifiers

Rosemount

Lakeville North

Gentry Academy

Andover

Moorhead

Section finals Friday

Minnetonka vs. Holy Family, 7 p.m., Braemar Arena

Maple Grove vs. Centennial/Spring Lake Park, 7 p.m., Roseville Ice Arena

Blake vs. Edina, 7 p.m., Parade Ice Garden

Class 1A qualifiers

Luverne

Proctor-Hermantown

Albert Lea

Mankato East

South St. Paul

Fergus Falls

Warroad

Section finals Friday

Holy Angels vs. Orono, 7 p.m., St. Louis Park Recreation Center