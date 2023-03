Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Girls basketball state tournament newcomer Stewartville continues its magical run.

The Tigers upset top seed Becker 60-59 in Thursday's Class 3A semifinals at Williams Arena.

No. 4 seed Stewartville (28-2) advances to the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena.

Becker (26-4) was aiming for its fifth consecutive state championship appearance.