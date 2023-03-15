Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Stewartville utilizes its speed to leak out on the fast break. It's not afraid to turn to freshman center Ella Theobald in the paint when it stalls.

Both methods were efficient in helping the Tigers build a 14-point lead early in the second half en route to a 71-57 victory over Grand Rapids in the Class 3A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion. It was Stewartville's 25th consecutive victory.

Theobald scored 10 of the Tigers' first 12 points in the second half, helping them to a 47-33 lead. She had 16 of her 18 points in the second half. Once Stewartville (28-2) established her in the post it freed up its three-point shooters.

Grand Rapids (26-3) was led by junior forward Jessika Lofstrom with 20 points.